Award-winning and critically acclaimed, Cameron O’Connor enjoys a diverse career in solo, chamber, and contemporary music. Recent and current performance engagements include those with John Adams, Michael Tilson Thomas, the New York Virtuoso Singers, and Boston's Firebird Ensemble. His playing has been featured in films, including James Franco’s Don Quixote, and his performances have been heard on Seattle's Classical 98.1 KingFM, American Public Media’s Performance Today, and KPFK's Global Village.
Cameron made his Lincoln Center debut under the baton of Tan Dun, in which he performed the Concerto for Six, an ensemble piece which mixes Western and Eastern musical idioms; in a review of the concert, the New York Times observed that Cameron “fluttered on his guitar strings in a manner reminiscent of a pipa player’s technique.” Other recent highlights include an “especially effective” (South Florida Classical Review) performance at the New World Center in Miami, an invitation to perform at the 9/11 Memorial in New York (a ceremony which featured Vice President Joe Biden and New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg), serving as part of the Worcester Chamber Music Society’s Fellowship Ensemble, and performing as a guest artist at the Aspen Music Festival. He is furthermore a prizewinner in 10 international competitions, including the Frances Walton and Tokyo International Guitar Competition.
A strong believer in the importance of the accessibility of arts for the public, Cameron has spearheaded several events, such as free concerts at elementary schools and libraries, and has performed at several Classical Revolution Los Angeles events; he also organized the Royal High School Band Alumni Concert Fundraiser, the funds of which benefitted music students of the school. O’Connor’s teaching experience ranges from the Music Advancement Program at the Juilliard School to the Aspen Music Festival and School, as teaching assistant to Sharon Isbin; and at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music as a graduate assistant. He also provides several interactive performances each month in non-traditional venues-- from hospitals to juveniles halls-- as a fellow with the Thornton-Gluck Fellows Program.
Cameron graduated cum laude from California State University Northridge, where he studied under Ron Borczon, Ronald Purcell, and Steve Thachuk. He recently received his Master Of Music degree from the Juilliard School in New York City, where he studied with Sharon Isbin. O’Connor studied with William Kanengiser while working on his doctorate at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music. He serves on the faculty of CSU Bakersfield, Riverside City College, and Bakersfield College; his scholarly and musical publications can be found through LACG Editions (lacg.net).
